United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates 227th Baroipara Branch at Ashulia 

The 227th Baroipara branch of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) was inaugurated on 26 December 2023 with the commitment to premium banking service.

Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest and delivered his speech in front of a gathering of distinguished.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors of UCB namely N. Mustafa Tarek and ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS were present at the event along with different executives of UCB Head office and Baroipara Branch.

Managing Director & CEO of UCB Arif Quadri said, that UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy, and customer-friendly in the course of changing times. Along with banking services, implementation of welfare programs in agriculture, education, health sector, and environment-friendly green banking are sincerely practiced as part of corporate social responsibility. He invited everybody to avail and enjoy the cordial banking service of UCB Baroipara Branch, (Fajar Ali Complex, Holding No. 556, Dhaka-Tangail Highway, Ward No. 9 Baroipara, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka).

United Commercial Bank PLC, one of the largest private commercial banks in the country is committed to giving the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.