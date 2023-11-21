United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates 226th Matlab Uttar, Chandpur branch

The 226th Matlab Uttar, Chandpur branch of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) was inaugurated on 21 November 2023 with the commitment to premium banking service.

Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO of UCB inaugurated the branch as chief guest and delivered his speech in front of a gathering of distinguished, reads a press release.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors of UCB namely Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand Marketing Division Azad Abul Kalam were present at the event along with different executives of UCB Head office and Matlab Uttar, Chandpur branch.

Managing Director & CEO of UCB Arif Quadri said, that UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy, and customer-friendly in the course of changing times. Along with banking services, the implementation of welfare programs in agriculture, education, the health sector, and environmentally friendly green banking is sincerely practiced as part of corporate social responsibility. He invited everybody to avail and enjoy the cordial banking service of Matlab Uttar, Chandpur branch of UCB.

United Commercial Bank PLC, one of the largest private commercial banks in the country is committed to giving the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.