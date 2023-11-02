United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates 225th Laksam branch

The 225th Laksam, Cumilla branch of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) was inaugurated on 1 November 2023.

Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director, United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Among others, Iftehad Uddin Ahmed, head of the branch, Laksam along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.

United Commercial Bank PLC, one of the largest private commercial banks in the country is committed to giving the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.