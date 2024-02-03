United Commercial Bank PLC holds Dhaka & Cumilla Regions Business Meeting

03 February, 2024
Recently a business meeting of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) consisting the managers of Dhaka & Cumilla regions was held at a local hotel Dhaka.

The business meeting of Dhaka & Cumilla regions was presided by Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB PLC, reads a press release.

Among others, different members of the Senior Management Team of UCB were present at the event.

Review of the bank's performance was the main agenda of the meeting. Alongside, evaluation of the bank's existing strategic policy for catering the future tactical work plan to expand the quality of client service and product diversity was also the issue of the meeting. Moreover, best performing branches were awarded.

United Commercial Bank PLC

