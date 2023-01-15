United Commercial Bank PLC donates Tk4 crore to PM's Ashrayan-2 project

Corporates

Press Release
15 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 06:22 pm

Related News

United Commercial Bank PLC donates Tk4 crore to PM's Ashrayan-2 project

Press Release
15 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 06:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has donated Tk4 crore for the "Ashrayan-2" project under the PMO for the landless and homeless and the families who own land and have no house.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the Executive Committee of UCB handed over the check to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PMO on Sunday (15 January)   

UCB PLC has provided financial assistance under the bank's CSR activities, reads a press release. 

At the check handover ceremony, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said, UCB is honoured to be a part of this great initiative to build the address of poor grassroots people. 

It is to be noted that the "Asharyan" project (also known as Ashrayan-2 Project) is being conducted under the supervision of the PMO to rehabilitate the homeless and landless people across the country by building shelters to bring the backward and marginalised people including the "Inclusive Development Model" into the mainstream.

Earlier, UCB PLC had provided financial support to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to provide assistance to those affected by Covid-19

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / Donation / Sheikh Hasina Ashrayan Project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC