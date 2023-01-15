United Commercial Bank PLC donates Tk4 crore to PM's Ashrayan-2 project

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has donated Tk4 crore for the "Ashrayan-2" project under the PMO for the landless and homeless and the families who own land and have no house.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the Executive Committee of UCB handed over the check to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PMO on Sunday (15 January)

UCB PLC has provided financial assistance under the bank's CSR activities, reads a press release.

At the check handover ceremony, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said, UCB is honoured to be a part of this great initiative to build the address of poor grassroots people.

It is to be noted that the "Asharyan" project (also known as Ashrayan-2 Project) is being conducted under the supervision of the PMO to rehabilitate the homeless and landless people across the country by building shelters to bring the backward and marginalised people including the "Inclusive Development Model" into the mainstream.

Earlier, UCB PLC had provided financial support to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to provide assistance to those affected by Covid-19