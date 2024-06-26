United Commercial Bank PLC and SME Foundation collaborate for credit wholesaling program

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) and SME Foundation have formalized a pivotal partnership aimed at bolstering credit access for CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) customers through a Credit Wholesaling Program.

Recently the agreement was formalised at a renowned hotel in Dhaka, marks a significant step towards providing low-cost credit support to SMEs across Bangladesh.

Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, Acting Managing Director of SME Foundation, and Mr Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB, exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was graced by Ms. Zakia Sultana, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutes under the Ministry of Finance, Prof. Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation, and Mr. Md. Mohsinur Rahman, Senior Vice President & Head of SME at UCB, among other senior officials from both entities.

The collaboration aims to streamline financing opportunities for CMSMEs, facilitating their growth and sustainability in the competitive market landscape. This initiative underscores UCB's commitment to supporting the grassroots economy while aligning with SME Foundation's mission to empower small enterprises nationwide