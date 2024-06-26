United Commercial Bank PLC and SME Foundation collaborate for credit wholesaling program

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 02:39 pm

United Commercial Bank PLC and SME Foundation collaborate for credit wholesaling program

Recently the agreement was formalised at a renowned hotel in Dhaka, marks a significant step towards providing low-cost credit support to SMEs across Bangladesh.

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 02:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) and SME Foundation have formalized a pivotal partnership aimed at bolstering credit access for CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) customers through a Credit Wholesaling Program.

Recently the agreement was formalised at a renowned hotel in Dhaka, marks a significant step towards providing low-cost credit support to SMEs across Bangladesh.

Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, Acting Managing Director of SME Foundation, and Mr Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB, exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was graced by Ms. Zakia Sultana, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutes under the Ministry of Finance, Prof. Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation, and Mr. Md. Mohsinur Rahman, Senior Vice President & Head of SME at UCB, among other senior officials from both entities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The collaboration aims to streamline financing opportunities for CMSMEs, facilitating their growth and sustainability in the competitive market landscape. This initiative underscores UCB's commitment to supporting the grassroots economy while aligning with SME Foundation's mission to empower small enterprises nationwide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

3h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

4h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

27m | Videos
How did the 4 convicts escape?

How did the 4 convicts escape?

1h | Videos
World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

2h | Videos
The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

4h | Videos