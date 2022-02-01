United Commercial Bank launches UCB visa business card

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) launched UCB visa business card on 01 February at the corporate office of the bank.

The exclusive new UCB visa business card comes with a plethora of exciting features. UCB visa business cards are of two categories: UCB visa business debit card and UCB visa business credit card.

Uzma Chowdhury, director finance of PRAN-RFL Group graced the launching event as chief guest. Arif Quadri, managing director of UCB was also present at the event as special guest.

Among others Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, deputy managing director; Mohammed Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director; Mohammed Khorshed Alam, deputy managing director; ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary of UCB along with other senior executives and officials were present at the event.