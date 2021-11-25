United Commercial Bank inaugurates its 212th branch

The 212th branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on Thursday at Kafrul, Dhaka.

UCB Bank Deputy Acting Managing Director Mr. Arif Quadri inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, said a press release.

Among others Additional Managing Director of UCB Mr. Syed Faridul Islam; Additional Managing Director of UCB Mr. Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mr. N. Mustafa Tarek were present among others at the event.