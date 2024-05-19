United Commercial Bank holds training for agricultural entrepreneurs

19 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long skill development training program for agricultural entrepreneurs from 12 upazilas of Sunamganj district was held at the Priyangon Community Center, Sunamganj Sadar, earlier today on 19 May. 

The training program was organised under the nationwide agricultural support scheme of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC attended the program as the Event Chair, alongside Aminul Islam, Director, Bangladesh Bank, present as the Chief Guest. Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush', and an agricultural analyst, also attended the event as Special Guest. The event began with inspirational welcome speeches from Md. Zafar Sadek, Manager, Derai Branch; and Md. Mahbub Sobhan, Chief Business Officer, Sales and Service, upay.

Agriculture has always been among the main driving forces of Bangladesh's economy. To accelerate growth in this sector and equip more people with necessary knowledge and skills to become agri-entrepreneurs, as per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, launched the agricultural initiative titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'. As a key component of UCB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, this initiative aims to develop agricultural entrepreneurs across almost all upazilas in the country. Continuing this mission, a recent skill development program was held in Sunamganj.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, said, "Farming is vital to maintaining food security across the country, hence, it is essential to equip the agricultural entrepreneurs with necessary knowledge and skills. UCB's initiative aims to empower those who are working to ensure climate-resilient sustainable agriculture. Such training can help them adopt innovative practices that enhance productivity and sustainability, ensuring a prosperous future for the agricultural sector".

During the training sessions, agricultural entrepreneurs gained exposure to various important issues related to agricultural practices, practical skills development, market and marketing capacity building and agricultural credit policies & interest rates. 

UCB has already implemented some initiatives under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project. Planting 55 thousand palm trees, providing training to 3 thousand agricultural entrepreneurs, facilitating them with agri-related smart devices including AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, and encouraging farmers to cultivate wheat and maize as alternative crops to tobacco are worth mentioning in this connection.

