United Commercial Bank holds 41st Annual General Meeting

The 41st Annual General Meeting of United Commercial Bank PLC was held virtually on 30 June 2024. The AGM was presided by Bashir Ahmed; Vice-Chairman of the Bank.

In the AGM, shareholders have approved 5% Stock dividend and 5% Cash dividend for the financial year 2023, reads a press release.

The Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmed in his speech to shareholders said that UCB had generated attractive financial results in the previous year. UCB gained a tremendous growth in every arena like operating profit, loan and advances, deposit etc. He also expressed that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and on the whole communities.

Among others Independent Director and Chairman, Audit Committee Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman; Chairman, UCB Foundation Nurul Islam Chowdhury; Directors namely Bazal Ahmed; Asifuzzaman Chowdhury; Md. Nasim Kalam; Mrs. Masuma Parvin; Syed Kamruzzaman; Muhammed Shah Alam; Kanak Kanti Sen; Md. Aksed Ali Sarker; Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury; Independent Director Professor Dr. Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury; Independent Director Md. Abdul Hannan; and Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdur Rashid were present at the AGM.

Moreover, Managing Director & CEO of UCB Arif Quadri and Chief Financial Officer Faruk Ahammed FCA were also present at the AGM.

UCB Managing Director, Arif Quadri sketched the backdrop of success and the cumulative scenario of achievement of bank in his speech. He told that UCB developed a balanced and sustainable business model against all obstacles through organic growth.

The programme was conducted by Company Secretary of the bank Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS.

Being a leading First Generation Private Sector Bank incepted in 1983, UCB is now well-poised and a praiseworthy name in the Banking arena.