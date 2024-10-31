United Commercial Bank brings CyberSource, a VISA payment gateway solution

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has officially launched CyberSource, a Visa payment gateway solution that enhances payment management for businesses and merchants.

This advanced solution offers secure, efficient, and scalable payment processing tailored to diverse client needs. The launch event, held at UCB's corporate office in Dhaka, marks UCB's strategic move to support businesses in the digital economy.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, UCB's Managing Director and CEO, and Sabbir Ahmed, Visa's Country Manager for Bangladesh, signed the partnership agreement. Other key figures present included Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, UCB's Deputy Managing Director and COO, Golam Yeazdani, Head of Digital Banking and transformation, and other senior officials.

Expressing optimism, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid stated, "We believe our customers deserve the best, and CyberSource, our VISA payment gateway, reflects our commitment to providing top-quality payment solutions. We are confident this platform will enhance operational efficiency, helping businesses succeed in the digital economy."