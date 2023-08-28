Unique Group Managing Director Md Noor Ali receives prestigious Mother Teresa International Award

In a momentous recognition of his exceptional contributions to industry and society, Mohd Noor Ali, managing director and founder of Unique Group, has been awarded the prestigious "Mother Teresa International Award".

The award ceremony took place at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE on 26 August 2023, amidst an esteemed gathering of luminaries from various fields. The event was organised by the "Mother Teresa International Award Committee" in collaboration with the "All India Minority and Weaker Section Council".

The "Mother Teresa International Award" stands as a testament to Mohd Noor Ali's unwavering commitment to the dual roles of an industrialist and a dedicated social worker in Bangladesh. Throughout his illustrious career, Mohd Noor Ali has epitomised the ideals of responsibility, dedication, and strategic vision.

The first Mother Teresa International Award was given to Late Jyoti Basu, former Chief Minister of West Bengal for the year 2000-2001. The other prestigious awardees so far include Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister of Bangladesh--Sheikh Hasina, the legend singer Late Manna Dey, coach and former captain of Indian National Cricket Team Ajit Wadekar, Late Girija Prasad Koirala, the Ex-Prime Minister of Nepal and some other respected personalities across the globe.

As the Managing Director and visionary behind Unique Group, Mohd Noor Ali has played a pivotal role in the company's ascendancy to prominence. His innovative strategies and steadfast determination have not only expanded the group's portfolio but also solidified its position as a prominent player in various sectors. Under his dynamic leadership, Unique Group has successfully diversified into strategic business units, including the renowned Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC, which encompasses esteemed properties such as The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA Premium Residence.

Mr. Mohd Noor Ali's commitment to responsible business practices, sustainable growth, and community development has set a remarkable example for entrepreneurs and business leaders across Bangladesh and beyond. His contributions have transcended traditional business boundaries, impacting society at large.

Upon receiving the "Mother Teresa International Award", Mohd Noor Ali expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award, which bears the name of a true humanitarian icon, Mother Teresa. This recognition underscores the importance of aligning business endeavors with social welfare, and I dedicate this award to the incredible team at Unique Group who have been instrumental in realizing our shared vision."

The award not only acknowledges Mohd Noor Ali's professional achievements but also highlights his dedication to uplifting marginalised and vulnerable sections of society, aligning perfectly with the principles upheld by Mother Teresa herself.

The "Mother Teresa International Award" bestowed upon Mohd Noor Ali adds another chapter to his legacy of excellence, serving as an inspiration to others to combine business acumen with compassionate leadership for the betterment of society.

Mr. Mohd Noor Ali is not only a businessman, but also a heroic freedom fighter, a true dreamer, highly ambitious, philanthropist, and a charismatic leader, who is an inspiration to millions of people. Through his visionary leadership, he has been playing an important role in the development of the country along with huge employment in the country. In addition, he has spread his and Bangladesh's progress worldwide.

Alongside business activities, he is involved in social welfare activities as part of his social commitment by establishing Noor Ali Family Trust (NAFT) and Salina Noor Charitable Foundation (SNCF). SNCF has been formed to participate in public charitable work and welfare activities for the benefit of the society.

Noor Ali was born in 1954 at Nawabganj under Dhaka district. He is a worthy son of Late Md Hakim Ali and Late Sufia Khatun. He completed his Bachelor of Social Science in Sociology from University of Dhaka in 1977. He also did his masters from the same university in 1978.