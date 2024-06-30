Union Parishad residents of Dhaka district can pay holding tax through bKash

30 June, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dwellers of 62 union parishads of Dhaka district now can pay holding tax through bKash using their unique ID from anywhere, anytime conveniently. They can also download the environment-friendly digital tax receipt after paying holding tax through bKash app.

With this convenience, customers can pay holding tax through bKash app by just a few clicks. First, they need to click 'Govt. Fees' from Pay Bill option of the app and select 'Union Parishad Fee Dhaka Zila'. In next, they need to enter unique ID number which will show details of holding tax information. The user can complete holding tax payment by entering tax amount and will get a confirmation.

In this regard, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Md. Tazul Islam, MP recently inaugurated Cashless Smart Services for 62 Union Parishads of Dhaka District including holding tax payment. Among others, Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser; Benzir Ahmed, MP of Dhaka-20 constituency; Sheikh Anar Kali Putul, MP; Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Secretary of the Local Government Division;  Md. Sabirul Islam, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner; and Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka were present on the occasion held at Dhaka's Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

Speakers in the event said that residents of these unions will get fast and hassle-free digital services through the cashless smart services. As ‍a result, it will ensure clarity and accountability of the Union Parishad's activities including collection of holding taxes through easy payment process and increase customer service as well.

