Union Bank's 21-day foundation course concludes

The closing ceremony of the 21-day foundation course organised by Union Bank Training Institute was held today (28 May).

The chief guest of the ceremony was the bank's Managing Director (MD) and CEO, ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury. The meeting was presided over by the Principal of the Training Institute, Md Hedayet Ullah, reads a press release.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury advised the trainees to work professionally and fulfil their assigned responsibilities properly and build good relations with the customers.