Union Bank organises awareness programme on sending remittance through legal channels

Financial Literacy wing of Shariah based Union Bank Limited recently organised 'Enhancing Social Awareness for Sending Remittance through Legal Channels' programme in Cox's Bazar.

Vice president and head of BOCD & Financial Literacy Wing of the bank Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder was present as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

The head of Cox's Bazar Branch AVP Chowdhury Md Arfanul Hoque Hakkani was present as special guest.

Besides, local dignitaries of Cox's Bazar were present at the programme.

The importance of remittance, the benefits of sending remittance through banking channels, discussions on the harmful aspects of Remittance through hundi and video clips were presented in the programme in this regard.