Union Bank organises awareness programme on sending remittance through legal channels

Corporates

Press Release
04 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Union Bank organises awareness programme on sending remittance through legal channels

Press Release
04 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Union Bank organises awareness programme on sending remittance through legal channels

Financial Literacy wing of Shariah based Union Bank Limited recently organised 'Enhancing Social Awareness for Sending Remittance through Legal Channels' programme in Cox's Bazar. 

Vice president and head of  BOCD & Financial Literacy Wing of the bank Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder was present as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release. 

The head of Cox's Bazar Branch AVP Chowdhury Md Arfanul Hoque Hakkani was present as special guest. 

Besides, local dignitaries of Cox's Bazar were present at the programme.

The importance of remittance, the benefits of sending remittance through banking channels, discussions on the harmful aspects of Remittance through hundi and video clips were presented in the programme in this regard.

Union Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

3h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

3h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

3h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

44m | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

4h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

9h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study