Union Bank inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur

With a commitment to provide Shariah and modern technology-based banking services, the Union Bank PLC inaugurated its Shibchar branch Madaripur on Tuesday.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

Shibchar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Molla, Vice Chairman BM Ataur Rahman Atahar, Shibchar Municipality Mayor Md Awlad Hossain Khan, Shibchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Subrata Goldar and Shibchar Bazar Merchants Association President Md Lokman Hossain Khan.

Senior executives of the bank's head office and local dignitaries of Madaripur were also present.