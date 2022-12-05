Union Bank inaugurates Nazirhat branch in Chattogram

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 05:50 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Union Bank Ltd has recently inaugurated a new branch at Chattogram's Nazirhat.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as the chief guest through video conference from Dhaka Head Office, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and Panel Mayor of Nazirhat Municipality Mohammad Ali joined the occasion.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, Branch Managers and Sub-Branch in-charges & local elite of Chattogram were present at the ceremony.

Special prayers were also offered on the occasion.

