Union Bank inaugurates Bijoy Sarani branch 

Union Bank Limited inaugurated a new branch at Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

President of Bangladesh Awami League Tejgaon thana and former principal of Tejgaon College Abdur Rashed, Councilor of 26 No Ward, Dhaka North City Corporation Shamim Hasan and Additional Managing Director of Union Bank Md Habibur Rahman were present as special guests.

Besides, local elite of Dhaka city and high officials of head office of the bank were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.