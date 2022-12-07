Union Bank inaugurates Bijoy Sarani branch 

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Union Bank inaugurates Bijoy Sarani branch 

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Union Bank inaugurates Bijoy Sarani branch 

Union Bank Limited inaugurated a new branch at Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. 

President of Bangladesh Awami League Tejgaon thana and former principal of Tejgaon College Abdur Rashed, Councilor of 26 No Ward, Dhaka North City Corporation Shamim Hasan and Additional Managing Director of Union Bank Md Habibur Rahman were present as special guests.  

Besides, local elite of Dhaka city and high officials of head office of the bank were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.

Union Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

6h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup