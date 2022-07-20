Union Bank inaugurates Bahaddarhat Branch 

Union Bank Limited inaugurated a new branch at Bahaddarhat in Chattogram.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch as the chief guest through video conference, reads a press release.

In his speech, Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury said that Union Bank already in the very good position in all financial indicators through the achievement of customer satisfaction.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and Councilor of Chattogram City Corporation 4 no. ward Md Asrarul Hoque were present as special guests.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges and local elite of Chattogram were present at the ceremony.

A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.



