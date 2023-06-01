Union Bank inaugurates Aganagar sub-branch

Photo: PR

Union Bank has recently opened a new sub-branch in the capital's Keraniganj.

Md Nazrul Islam, deputy managing director of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the Aganagar Sub-Branch as the chief guest through video conference from the bank's Head Office, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, Former cricketer of Bangladesh National Cricket Team Mohammad Rofique, Businessman of South Keraniganj Mahmudul Alam and Businessman of Aganagar Union Asad Hossain Titu were present as special guests.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank and local elites of Keraniganj were present at the ceremony.

Special prayers were also offered on the occasion.