Union Bank inaugurates 21-day long foundation course

27 June, 2024
27 June, 2024
The inaugural function of the 21-day long foundation course organised by the Union Bank Training Institute was held on 26 June. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Vice President Md Rafiqul Islam was present as a special guest. Md Hedayet Ullah, principal of the Training Institute presided over the event. 

In his speech, the chief guest advised the trainees to work professionally and fulfill the duties assigned to them properly. 
 

