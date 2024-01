The Union Bank Training Institute on Tuesday inaugurated a 15-day foundation course.

Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, was present as the chief guest in the event.

He advised the trainees to work professionally and follow Islamic banking practices properly.

Md Rafiqul Islam, head of SAMD, was present as a special guest on the occasion.

Md Hedayet Ullah, principal of the Training Institute, presided over the event.