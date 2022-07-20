Union Bank holds Half Yearly Business Conference 2022

Union Bank has held its Half Yearly Business Conference 2022.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the conference as the chief guest in Dhaka on 18 July.

In his welcome address he said the whole world including Bangladesh has been infected with the coronavirus in the last two years, reads a press release.

"Despite various adversities, including the stagnation of trade and commerce, Union Bank has done well in all financial indicators. Now at present total deposit of our Bank Tk21,546 crore and bank's ratings in 2021 are 'A+' in the long run and 'ST-2' in the short run, indicating the strong financial base, good liquidity and structure of Union Bank", he said.

He also congratulated all for success of 1st half business and advised to achieve the Business Target 2022 through providing best services.

Adviser of the Bank Quazi Osman Ali, Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam were present as special guests.

Besides, head of divisionals of head office and branch managers of the bank were also present at the conference.

