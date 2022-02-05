Union Bank holds Annual Managers’ Conference-2022

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Union Bank Limited recently held its Annual Managers' Conference 2022 in the capital.

Managing Director of Union Bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while maintaining the health safety guidelines, said a press release.

Adviser of the bank Quazi Osman Ali, Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Hasan Iqbal & Md Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests.

Besides, the Head of Divisionals of Head Office and Branch Managers of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

