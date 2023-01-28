Union Bank holds annual business conference

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Union Bank holds annual business conference

Press Release
28 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:36 pm
Union Bank holds annual business conference

The Annual Business Conference 2023 was held at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on 26-27 January.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Annual Business Conference 2023 as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

In his speech, he advised to all to achieve the business target of 2023 through providing best services. 

It is mentionable that those who have achieved targets 2022, they have awarded at the conference. 

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests. 

All divisional heads and branch managers of the bank participated the conference. 

Union Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

12h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

3h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

2h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

1h | TBS SPORTS
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund