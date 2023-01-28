Union Bank holds annual business conference

The Annual Business Conference 2023 was held at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on 26-27 January.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Annual Business Conference 2023 as the chief guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, he advised to all to achieve the business target of 2023 through providing best services.

It is mentionable that those who have achieved targets 2022, they have awarded at the conference.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests.

All divisional heads and branch managers of the bank participated the conference.