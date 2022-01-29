Union Bank holds Annual Business Conference 2022 

Union Bank recently hosted their Annual Business Conference 2022 in the capital. 

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest Thursday (27 January), reads a press release. 

He advised in his speech to all to achieve the Business Target 2022 through providing the best services. 

Those who achieved targets 2021 were awarded at the conference. 

Adviser of the Bank Quazi Osman Ali, Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests. 

Besides, the Head of Divisionals of Head Office and Branch Managers of the Bank were also present at the conference.

