Unimart's Celebration Bonanza concludes with SUV delivery

11 December, 2023, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Unimart's Celebration Bonanza, a signature campaign, marked the culmination of its joyous 10-year journey in July 2023. 

This initiative, by the premium superstore chain in Bangladesh and a United Group subsidiary, aimed to express gratitude to its cherished customers, reads a press release. 

The campaign featured delightful shopping experiences at Unimart, with exciting prizes such as a brand-new SUV, Double Door Refrigerator, MacBook Air, 65" Smart TV, Home Theater, Philips Juicer, JBL Portable Speaker and more. 

From a pool of 364,000 plus coupons, raffle draw winners have received their gifts on a fortnightly basis. The 12 mega gifts, including the brand-new SUV, were handed over to winners at Unimart Gulshan 1 recently.

Sharfuddin Akhter Rashid, Director of United Group, along with CEO Murtoza Zaman, Md Nawshad Pervez, chief human resources officer of United Group, and Shahin Mahmud, COO of Unimart Ltd., graced the mega gift handover ceremony with their presence.

 

