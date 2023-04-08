Unimart launches 60,000sq ft outlet in Gulshan-1

Unimart recently launched a 60,000sq ft flagship outlet in Gulshan-1 with a promise of providing a one-stop solution in a delightful environment.

It was inaugurated by Hasan Mahmood Raja, chief advisor, United Group, and Ahmed Ismail Hossain and Akhter Mahmud Rana, advisors, United Group, reads a press release.

The new outlet is offering all kinds of regular grocery products along with lifestyle shopping, a multi-cuisine food court and a pharmacy.

It has introduced a "Brand Avenue" where lifestyle and home solution products from local and international brands will be available.

Additionally, the outlet will inaugurate Chef's Table along with Indulge and Crisp within its premises.

Other senior officials from United Group, Unimart Limited and its partner brands were present at the event.