Unilever's AwareWave campaign teaches youth about plastic pollution

Unilever Bangladesh Limited, in collaboration with Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) and Sunsilk, has taken a proactive stance in addressing the environmental crisis with the launch of the AwareWave campaign under their employee volunteering platform, Proyash.

Coinciding with World Environment Day 2024, this pioneering campaign engaged with 1000 students from 10 schools across Chattogram and Dhaka from 2 to 6 June, read a press release.

The initiative aimed not just to educate but to empower the next generation in the fight against plastic pollution.

Employees of Unilever Bangladesh, including Chairman and MD Zaved Akhtar and Finance Director Zinnia Huq led the charge at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Government Girls High School.

Witnessing the pervasiveness of plastic underwater, Zaved Akhtar's personal story from his marine diving adventure, was a stark reminder of the urgent need to address plastic pollution—a sentiment that resonated deeply with the young audience.

Following the opening, the learning session unfolded into a series of enlightening topics. The passionate volunteers tackled the issue of plastic's non-degradability, highlighting the requirement of waste management, and the 3Rs of waste management—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—and discussed practical ways students and teachers can contribute to effective plastic waste management in their daily lives.

To engage the brilliant minds, there was an interactive quiz time, where students answered questions on environmental conservation. Each correct answer was rewarded with a plant, symbolising a commitment to nurturing a greener future.

One of the highlights of the event was the demonstration of a refill machine, an innovative solution introduced by Unilever to reduce the creation of new plastic packaging.

Zaved Akhtar said, "One of the biggest environmental challenges we are grappling with is the large amount of plastic packaging that is mismanaged and ends up in the environment. As a consumer goods manufacturer, we use plastic in our packaging, and that is why we have identified plastic as a key sustainability priority in our new business strategy— the Growth Action Plan."

He said Unilever is using its innovation capabilities to tackle plastic pollution through reduction, circulation and collaboration. One such initiative is the AwareWave campaign, which educates young people on plastic waste management.

Zaved was inspired by the student's enthusiasm and eagerness to make a difference. By working together, a movement can be fostered that empowers individuals to be part of the solution to plastic pollution, he said.

By providing opportunities for employees to make a difference through Proyash, Unilever Bangladesh fosters a workplace culture where purposeful careers are cultivated, and individuals are empowered to create positive change in the world. Through such engaging initiatives, Unilever Bangladesh reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and community engagement, riding the wave of change towards a more sustainable future.