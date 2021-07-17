Unilever, SKS join hands to support 50,000 distressed families

Unilever Bangladesh, one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has joined hands with Sena Kalyan Sangstha's (SKS) to provide nationwide relief support among 50,000 marginalised families with products related to health, hygiene, and nutrition.

SKS, the welfare organisation of the Armed Forces, and Bangladesh Army will distribute the products in different parts of the country to expedite the government's Covid-19 relief support, reads a press release.

Amidst the unprecedented time of Covid-19 pandemic with the highest record in new cases each day has impacted lives and livelihood of many families. Unilever being the purpose led organisation introduced a wide-ranging set of measures to support national efforts to help tackle the spread of the virus.

The donation of products with SKS's relief programme is the outcome of UBL's humanitarian effort to help the nation in its fight against Covid-19.

The consignment of Health, Hygiene and Nutrition products includes - Lifebuoy liquid hand wash, Lux Bar soap, Wheel powder, Domex, Closeup Toothpaste, Horlicks and Knorr soup.

The distribution of product will be started at the northern part of the country first before Eid as these areas are the most impacted area with highest contagion.

Shamima Akhter, Head of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications of UBL, has handed over the products to Air Commodore M Moyeenuddin, Director General, Welfare, of SKS at ceremony on Thursday at its head office in the capital.

Director General of Marketing Division of SKS Commodore Mahmud Hossain; its Director General of Business Division Brigadier General Mirza Md Enamul Haque, Director General of Human Resource Division Brigadier General Md Shakhawat Hossain; Deputy Director General of Business Division-2 Colonel Md Arshaduzzaman Khan; Deputy Director General of Coordination and Corporate Affairs Colonel Md Anwarul Islam; and Manager (Partnerships and Communications) Towhid Ahme were present at the programme.

CEO and Managing Director of UBL Zaved Akhtar said, "It is our responsibility to reach out to as many people as possible and help them in their fight against the virus. Considering the scale of the challenge and addressing it at multiple levels, we are collaborating with the government, health institutions, implementation partners and civil society. I thank Sena Kalyan Sangstha for taking such a timely initiative to reach marginalize Covid impacted communities and support them with life-essential products. "

"We believe this is the beginning of a new partnership to save essential lives and will help continue SKS in their effort to reduce the Covid-19 pandemic impact," he added

UBL has provided 100 oxygen concentrators as a donation to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to come to the aid of Covid-19 patients last week.

UBL has invested Tk27 million for medical equipment and donated Tk11 million to two hospitals to develop their health infrastructure.