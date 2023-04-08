Unilever relaunches brand ‘Dove’

Unilever relaunches brand ‘Dove’

08 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 03:08 pm
Unilever Bangladesh has relaunched its shampoo brand, Dove. The relaunched brand has a more attractive pack design with the offering of hair damage repair solutions to consumers. 

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, has unveiled the new Dove in presence of the audience, reads a press release. 

Dove is well known for its "Self Esteem Project". The relaunch event also included a panel discussion on 'Overcoming self-doubt and social stereotypes'. Actress Badhon, and social media influencer Zohra, along with inspiring UBL female managers and young students from different schools spoke to the session as esteemed panellists.

