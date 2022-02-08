Unilever rebrands ‘Glaxose-D’ as ‘GlucoMax D’

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 03:26 pm

After an extensive research, reviews and consumer feedback, the name "GlucoMax-D" has finally been voted upon to relaunch this nutrition brand with the legacy of five decades of serving its consumers, Unilever Consumer Care Limited said in a press release

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Glaxose-D, glucose brand of Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL), has hit the market with a new name of GlucoMax-D last week.

After an extensive research, reviews and consumer feedback, the name "GlucoMax-D" has finally been voted upon to relaunch this nutrition brand with the legacy of five decades of serving its consumers, said a press release.   

Star cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, the brand ambassador of "GlucoMax D", will engage in several campaigns and projects with UCL in the upcoming years.

Through an iconic international sportsman like Shakib, UCL aspires to continue conveying the brand message "Nimishei Recharge" to mass consumers, the press release added. 

"Nutrition is the foundation of our business, and Bangladeshi consumers have trusted our brands over five decades to maintain a healthier life. Therefore, we continue to offer affordable and accessible nutritious products to our consumers as part of our commitment. As part of our future-fit approach, we have rebranded our glucose brand Glaxose-D as GlucoMax D," Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) Managing Director KSM Minhaj said. 

"Through our brands, our vision is to be a world-class force for good in nutrition portfolio – but what does this mean in practice? It means helping people to make healthier choices, while still offering a nutritious product that they can enjoy without compromising on taste," Minhaj added. 

