Unilever named “The Global Best Employer Brand” in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

Unilever named “The Global Best Employer Brand” in Bangladesh

The Global Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 features the top organisations from across the globe who have displayed exemplary practices in HR and the use of marketing communications effectively for human resources development, the release adds

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has been recognised as "The Global Best Employer Brand" 2022 in Bangladesh by World HRD Congress.

The award was handed over to Sakshi Handa, human resource director of Unilever Bangladesh at the 30th edition of the World HRD Congress in Mumbai Wednesday (23 March).

Unilever Bangladesh was identified as the Best Employer Brand at the national level through independent research, reads a press release.

The event was attended by renowned HR leaders from across the world.

The award recognises Unilever Bangladesh's exemplary efforts in translating and combining vision with action, integrating its HR strategy with business, and cultivating competencies for the future to enable the organisation to be future-fit.

The entire research was chaired by Professor Dr Indira Parikh, president, Antardisha (Directions from Within).

The Global Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 features the top organisations from across the globe who have displayed exemplary practices in HR and the use of marketing communications effectively for human resources development, the release adds.

Speaking on this milestone, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of UBL Zaved Akhtar said, "The Global Best Employer Brands Award reflects the long-standing commitment towards developing a future-fit organisation by transforming our vision into action for the betterment of the society and the country. Unilever Bangladesh has been retaining its position as a market leader by constantly evolving and enhancing our HR and Employer Brand strategies. This enables UBL to consistently remain as "The Top Employer of Choice" across all sectors."

For the last three decades, the World HRD Congress has been bringing together thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.

Sakshi Handa, Human Resource Director of UBL said, "Unilever Bangladesh takes immense pride in being "The Global Best Employer Brand" at the prestigious World HRD Congress. This award is a testament to Unilever's drive to make a true impact in the society through its dynamic role as a development partner of the Bangladesh government."

This award inspires us in our endeavor of enabling youth empowerment by harnessing the power of our league of future leaders, she added.

The accolade entitles UBL to use "The Employer Brand Award" logo for one year in all marketing communications as well as internal communications for employment, talent management, annual reports, business presentations, and communications with external parties including advertisements.

Earlier, Unilever Bangladesh has also won the number one employer of choice title across all sectors through a survey conducted by Universum.   

Unilever Bangladesh Limited / Best Employer Brand Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

9h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

2h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis