Unilever holds 49th AGM announcing 440% cash dividend

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:52 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Unilever Consumer Care Ltd has successfully held its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday (17 May).

At the meeting, shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Auditor's Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, where the declaration of final cash dividend @ 440% i.e., Tk44.00 per ordinary share of Tk10.00 each was approved.

The revenue of Unilever Consumer Care has grown by 19.4% last year, while gross profit 20.6%.    

In pursuance to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's (BSEC) directive, the AGM was conducted through digital platform consecutively for the third time, reads a press release.

The meeting was presided over by the company's Chairman Masud Khan.

Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited said, "In 2021 we consolidated our strategy at the back of extensive cost-saving initiatives, technological innovations, superior consumer understanding and deeper market intimacy. In pursuit of offering accessible nutrition to consumers, we have ensured access packs for core Horlicks and Junior Horlicks."

"As a consumer healthcare company, we want to keep consumer wellbeing at the core of our business and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of Zero Hunger and Health and Wellbeing. We want to contribute to this cause, reaching every household in Bangladesh, intending to provide our local insight driven products for each consumer class."

He said, at Unilever, they aim to continue providing access to proper, balanced nutrition for all the different segments of the population. We believe, the way to build a fair and just society for a sustainable Bangladesh is by ensuring nutrition for the nation.

Company's Managing Director KSM Minhaj and directors Zahidul Islam Malita, SOM Rashedul Quayum, Md Abul Hossain, Mohsin Uddin Ahmed and Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Company Secretary Mohammad Naharul Islam Molla along with representatives from company's statutory auditors and senior management and a good number of shareholders attended the meeting digitally.

