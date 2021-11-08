‘Unilever Frontliners Academy’ aims to reduce unemployment by upskilling youth

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 06:49 pm

Unilever Bangladesh on Monday launched 'Unilever Frontliners Academy' (UFA) to support the Bangladesh government in addressing the youth unemployment issue with skill development.

The platform aims to allow people with a minimum qualification of high school certification to enter the job field and to up-skill the youth to obtain frontline sales and marketing jobs in the FMCG industry, reads a press release.

Unilever is extending the initiative in other countries, aside from Bangladesh.

"With the pilot learnings from Dhaka, we are now going to roll this out in Pakistan and other African countries, in our first phase of rollout," said Tanzeen Ferdous, marketing director of Unilever.

Besides, Unilever is also working to involve more women in the job sector. "From the pilot program, we learned that the academy provides a safe environment for women to first learn and experience the job," she added.

"Through this platform, the recruitment of women in the team is expected to double," she added.

Mushfique Shahriar, senior territory manager and Ahsanul Kabir Palash Chowdhury, CD and DFF capability development manager were among the guests present at the ceremony.

UFA's first batch, consisting of 34 graduates, has completed their training courses and secured jobs with Unilever's distributors.

