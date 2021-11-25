Unilever features as one of the top taxpayers

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), country's one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods Companies (FMCG), has been awarded as one of the top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2020-21 by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), states a press release.

Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division (IRD), Ministry of Finance, and Chairman of NBR, has handed over the tax card, crest and certificate to Unilever Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar at a ceremony held at Officers' Club in the capital on Wednesday (24 November).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Md. Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), along with representatives of the other top taxpayers in various categories, were also present.

This is the sixth consecutive year UBL has retained its position as one of the top taxpayers. As a key development partner of the country, UBL has earned this special recognition for its significant contributions in paying taxes under the category: 'Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries'.

Unilever has been one of the trusted partners of the Government since its inception and has contributed to building the nation's economy in the form of taxes, duties, and dividends.

Owing to its consistent contributions to the country's internal revenue, Unilever has been recognised as a top taxpayer eight times in total with a contribution of worth Tk 15,463 crore to the government exchequer.

As a reputed Multinational company deeply rooted in Bangladeshi culture, the company has introduced many categories like Beauty and personal products, Homecare, laundry Etc. and helped the consumer of Bangladesh stay healthy and hygienic.

Unilever has made a significant investment in its production process behind Green Energy and Water Treatment. Since 2014 UBL has continued its journey of "ZERO WASTE TO LANDFILL" by ensuring the utilisation of 100% solid wastes coming out of its manufacturing operations by partnering with government agencies, other MNCs, and local partners. In the last 11 years, UBL reduced its water consumption by 37%, which can meet the demand of 788 million people for a day.

Also, the company has worked towards its energy consumption and reduced 26% of its power consumption, which could light up more than 2.1 million families a day. For the same period, Carbon emissions were scaled down by 22% (60,929.26 metric tons), equivalent to 2.81 million trees.

Unilever's purpose-led brands were actively pushing Government's development agenda by improving the health and hygiene behaviour of the Bangladeshi people. Lifebuoy, along with Friendship NGO, came up with Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital in the form of a ship which floats from Char to Char to support the people. The floating hospital has been running its operation for over 19 years and gave treatment to 800,000+ patients and did 40,000 surgeries for char dwellers and brought real impact in people's lives.

The same brand has been running a handwashing programme since 2011 and has reached 52 million children in Bangladesh. In the same way, its oral care brands have been teaching children about good oral hygiene since 2010 and reached 11 million children all over Bangladesh. Recently UBL has launched an unique programme to empower over 5 million young people through Dove Self Esteem Programme (DSEP) by 2030.

In his reaction to the award, Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of UBL said, "Unilever has been partnering with Bangladesh since the country's inception, and the journey of Unilever's progress in this country is the story of Bangladesh's growth. We are on a mission – to bring real change to improve people's lives and protect our nature. While doing so, we work directly with governments, regulators and legislators to impact economic activities, improve the health and wellbeing of the people and the planet. Today's recognition is a true testament to Unilever's continuous contribution to the internal revenue of Bangladesh. We will continue our partnership with the government and larger ecosystem and fuel the growth momentum and progress toward our vision of a developed country by 2041."