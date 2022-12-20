Unilever Consumer Care wins Corporate Governance Excellence Award

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) has won 'Gold Award' in the 'Corporate Governance Excellence Award-2021' of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Unilever Consumer Care was awarded in the 'Food and Allied Companies' category in recognition of transparency, accountability and discipline in corporate governance, reads a press release.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, handed over the award to Mohammad Naharul Islam Mollah, company secretary of UCL and Md Humayoun Kabir, head of finance, at a recent event held at a city hotel.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon; Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, ICSB; M Nurul Alam, FCS, ICSB were also present at the event.