Unilever Consumer Care wins Corporate Governance Excellence Award

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

Unilever Consumer Care wins Corporate Governance Excellence Award

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:16 pm
Unilever Consumer Care wins Corporate Governance Excellence Award

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) has won 'Gold Award' in the 'Corporate Governance Excellence Award-2021' of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Unilever Consumer Care was awarded in the 'Food and Allied Companies' category in recognition of  transparency, accountability and discipline in corporate governance, reads a press release. 

Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, handed over the award to Mohammad Naharul Islam Mollah, company secretary of UCL and Md Humayoun Kabir, head of finance, at a recent event held at a city hotel.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon; Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, ICSB; M Nurul Alam, FCS, ICSB were also present at the event.

Uniliver Consumer Care

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

8h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

8h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

10h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

29m | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

3h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

2h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan