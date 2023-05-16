Unilever Consumer Care Limited holds 50th annual general meeting

Unilever Consumer Care Limited held its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday (16 May).

At the meeting, shareholders approved the directors' report, auditor's report and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, where the declaration of final dividend of total 300% (240% being cash dividend, that is Tk24.00 per share of Tk10 each and 60% being stock dividend, which is 1: 0.60 bonus share) was announced, said a press release.

The revenue of Unilever Consumer Care decreased by 1.1 percent last year, while gross profit grew 1.4 percent.