Unilever Bangladesh signs research partnership MoU with Buet

29 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
29 May, 2023

29 May, 2023
Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have embarked on a collaborative journey to promote innovation and research. 

As part of this initiative, BUET's Research and innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE) has awarded a research project to address plastic packaging circularity in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

On Monday (29 May), UBL and RISE jointly organised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony which is the first step towards the collaborative approach between RISE, BUET and UBL with the research project titled 'Sustainable Plastic Packaging Circularity –Cost-Effective Appropriate Technology'. 

This research is part of UBL's commitment to take action on the plastic waste challenge in Bangladesh through the "Less plastic, better plastic, no plastic" model, and heading to a waste-free and sustainable Bangladesh.

The Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE), founded in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), is a research and innovation hub to stimulate and foster world-class research and encourage innovations in engineering and science.

This significant research collaboration aimed at addressing pressing environmental challenges, future-fit technological solutions and promoting sustainability in the context of the Bangladesh scenario, the release added. 

It said the collaborative effort will primarily concentrate on country specific solutions for mitigating the environmental impact, minimising the carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency, and establishing sustainable sourcing practices for raw materials and a strong focus will be placed on researching and advancing recyclable, reusable and compostable packaging solutions.

Also, this partnership is said to help to create a more sustainable future for Bangladesh by collaborating on research and development, capacity building, policy advocacy, and education and awareness.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, attended as the Chief Guest of the event. 

Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUET, attended the event as the Guest of Honour. 

Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, presided over the ceremony, and Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. (UBL) represented Unilever Bangladesh Limited and singed the MoU along with Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of BUET.

