Unilever Bangladesh signs agreement with Niketan Foundation

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niketan Foundation, a financial partner of the Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA).

Sakshi Handa, human resources Director of UBL, Shamima Akhter, director - Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications of UBL, and Farida Yesmin, executive director of DRRA were present, said a press release.

Amar Joti Special School in Vatara, Dhaka, provides specially-abled children with care and education.

According to the media release, UBL will continue to provide support for the betterment of disabled children; this year, they are contributing to cover the yearly food cost of the children at Amar Joti Special School and also aid in improving their health and hygiene through the disbursal of their products.