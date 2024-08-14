Unilever Bangladesh provides emergency support to 2,100 waste workers in Chattogram

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has taken an emergency humanitarian initiative to provide essential support to more than 2,100 waste workers from 41 wards in Chattogram to mitigate their financial instability and improve livelihood conditions. The support gesture comes as a prompt response to an ongoing unrest that made waste workers unable to attend to their duties, causing unexpected economic challenges.

To implement this timely initiative, UBL has extended financial aid through its development partner, Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) which has been executing the aid in Chattogram, reads a press release.

UBL has been running the country's largest municipal-backed plastic waste initiative since 2022. Currently, 2,100 waste workers are part of UBL's plastic waste collection initiatives and their livelihood enhancement is an important component of the project in Chattogram. The company quicky assessed the situation on ground and started disbursing financial aid to the 2,100 waste workers from 1st August 2024. Other than the additional aid, the project is continuing to collect plastic waste in limited scale to sustain the income of the waste worker in such difficult time.

Having operated for more than six decades in Bangladesh, UBL's dedication to various aspects of its business, including safety, environmental stewardship, productivity, and quality has set an exceptional benchmark. UBL will continue to drive impactful support initiatives to create an empowering and environmentally responsible future for Bangladesh.

