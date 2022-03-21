Unilever Bangladesh organises Pureit Trade Meet 2022

Popular water purifier brand Pureit, from Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, has organised a trade meet programme on Saturday (19 March) with its retail partners across the country to celebrate its business success.

The half-daylong event took place at Marriott Convention Centre in the capital.

Over 300 retail partners across Bangladesh have joined the event, reads a press release.

Like each year, Pureit hosted all its distributors and traders to discuss a yearly plan of action and share common bonding together.

Top-performing retailers were also awarded in the event, the release added.

The event was ordained by Sarifuddin Nawroz Ahmed, head of business, water and air wellness, and Shadman Sadikin, marketing director, homecare, Unilever Bangladesh.

Renowned Actor Chanchal Chowdhury, brand ambassador of Pureit, was also present in the event.

Other Pureit managers present were Business Development Manager AKM Tanvir Hossain, Customer Relationship Manager Borna Dasgupta, and Brand Manager SM Fahim Hossain.