Unilever Bangladesh organises Pureit Trade Meet 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:40 pm

Related News

Unilever Bangladesh organises Pureit Trade Meet 2022

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Popular water purifier brand Pureit, from Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, has organised a trade meet programme on Saturday (19 March) with its retail partners across the country to celebrate its business success.

The half-daylong event took place at Marriott Convention Centre in the capital.

Over 300 retail partners across Bangladesh have joined the event, reads a press release.

Like each year, Pureit hosted all its distributors and traders to discuss a yearly plan of action and share common bonding together.

Top-performing retailers were also awarded in the event, the release added.

The event was ordained by Sarifuddin Nawroz Ahmed, head of business, water and air wellness, and Shadman Sadikin, marketing director, homecare, Unilever Bangladesh.

Renowned Actor Chanchal Chowdhury, brand ambassador of Pureit, was also present in the event. 

Other Pureit managers present were Business Development Manager AKM Tanvir Hossain, Customer Relationship Manager Borna Dasgupta, and Brand Manager SM Fahim Hossain.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

8h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

11m | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

16m | Videos
Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

21m | Videos
Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barca thrash Real Madrid

21m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh