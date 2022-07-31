Unilever Bangladesh donates Tk50 lakh to employees affected by flood

Unilever Bangladesh has recently launched a Voluntary Donation Programme to support the families of its outer core employees, the Distribution Field Force (DFF), who have been impacted by the devastating floods in Sylhet, Bogra, and the central-northern region of Bangladesh.

Through this programme, employees of Unilever Bangladesh have donated a portion of their monthly salary, and the company matched the donations to raise a total of Tk50 lakh, said a press release.

According to the media release, over 550 DFF staffs were affected by the floods, living without basic necessities such as clean water and shelter. Many had damages to their property, destruction of crops, loss of livestock, and a deterioration of health due to waterborne diseases.

To stand beside their employees in this difficult time, Unilever Bangladesh is providing monetary assistance of Tk50 lakh throughout July and August and distributing water purifier tablets and protective gears like gum boots.

"The Distribution Field Force (DFF) are an integral part of UBL. Despite the impact of the flood, they are continuing their work and servicing the market to ensure business continuity.

"At Unilever, we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our staff, and as a company, rallied together to stand beside our DFF in their difficult time. Afterall, when you take care of your people, they will take care of the business," said Sakshi Handa, human resource director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.

The distributors in the most affected towns have also extended their support to the DFF, per the media release.