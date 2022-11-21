Unicef representatives, Bershka country head visit Beximco Industrial Park 

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:54 pm

Unicef representatives, Bershka country head visit Beximco Industrial Park 

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh; Elisa Cortes Gil, chief of resource at Unicef and Serafin Girbes Royo, country head of Bershka visited Beximco Industrial Park on Sunday (20 November). 

Syed Naved Husain, Beximco Group Director & CEO took them to show all the units of Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park and they took great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using technology, education and R&D as key drivers. 

They were also very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on sustainability including collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader in recycling Post Production Consumer Waste) and other recycling initiatives taken by Beximco, state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for re-cycling water, the most advanced technology based the world largest sustainable washing plant under one roof and Beximco's automated garment manufacturing factories.

Sheldon Yett was overwhelmed by the wide range of value-added fabrics and apparel produced by one company at one location and the widespread use of digitalization across the campus and 3D modeling linked with key customers, reads a press release. 

They have visited the Beximco-recover recycling plant which is a global producer of recycled cotton fiber and fiber blends, it turns textile waste into low-impact, high-quality recycled fiber. 

Sheldon Yett was also overwhelmed by Beximco's important steps toward solving Bangladesh´s textile waste problem and establishing a closed-loop industry.

They have also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine porcelain and high-end bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

