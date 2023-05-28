Unicef, BGMEA launch capacity building training for mid-level managers to support mothers at work

Unicef, BGMEA launch capacity building training for mid-level managers to support mothers at work

Unicef and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have launched a training programme to build the capacity of garment factories in promoting maternity rights of women workers and facilitate breastfeeding in the sector. 

Mid-level management employees from the garment factories took part in the training programme held at the auditorium of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in Dhaka on 28 May, reads a press release. 

The opening ceremony of the training programme was attended by BGMEA Director Neela Hosana Ara. 

In the programme, the participants were provided with training in seven minimum standards including paid maternity leave, breastfeeding accommodations, provision of breastfeeding breaks and flexible working arrangements, and medical benefits and provision of day-care.

The UNICEF-led [email protected] initiative aims to help protect the wellbeing of mothers and ensure that their children receive the early nutrition they deserve.
 

BGMEA / Unicef

