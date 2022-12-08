Unicef, Bangladesh govt organise campaign against gender-based violence

On the occasion of the 16-day long activism campaign, Unicef and Bangladesh Government organised an event at Government Physical Education College of Mohammadpur in the capital.

Monira Hasan, child protection specialist of Unicef Bangladesh; Nurul Islam, resource person of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; VAWC Officer Arifuzzaman and Principal of Mohammadpur Institute of Physical Education Parveen Laila.

The theme of this activation campaign, which took place in three phases in 25 districts across the country is "Now is the time to stand up against violence against women and children".

More than 400 teenagers and 200 parents were invited to the event, reads a press release.

The closing ceremony was held at 12pm.

Photo: PR

The event started with a luncheon, welcoming new teens with t-shirts and an awareness session.

In this activity campaign, parents were informed of nine words.

Calling Bangladesh Child Helpline 1098 is encouraged to help women and children. Additionally, they encouraged kids to play sports on the field, thus keeping them away from smartphones.

A sports competition was held among the teenagers who attended the event, whereby badminton, football and running competitions were held.

The guests attending the event also included teenagers and children.

An interview session was organised for media personnel at the end of the ceremony.

Expression Limited is providing technical support to implement this programme.