UNHCR welcomes $3.7m from EU for Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bhasan Char

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has welcomed the European Union's contribution of $3.7 million to support UNHCR's continued protection services and assistance delivery for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

This support includes rehabilitation efforts after cyclone Mocha struck Cox's Bazar district, including the Rohingya camps, reads a press release of the UNHCR.

"The European Union's contribution enables us to continue delivering critical protection services and lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. This new funding will help refugees live a dignified life, as well as support our efforts to rebuild their shelters and facilities from the trail of Cyclone Mocha devastation," said Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

The European Union (EU) remains one of UNHCR's key humanitarian partners for the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh and globally.

"The protection, safety, dignity and well-being of nearly one million Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char remains the main priority of EU humanitarian aid in Bangladesh, said Anna Orlandini, who oversees the EU's humanitarian operations in Bangladesh.

"Through our support, we are confident that our partner UNHCR will continue to provide essential protection services to all refugees. We are also glad to contribute to UNHCR's important efforts in terms of shelter rehabilitation, following the destruction caused by cyclone Mocha," she said.

In the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, this contribution from the European Union will support refugees' access to legal assistance, registration and documentation, prevention of and response to gender-based violence, and protection of refugee children. On Bhasan Char, it will ensure the continued provision of the full spectrum of protection services for refugees.

This contribution also supports the emergency response in Cox's Bazar to those affected by cyclone Mocha, to help them rebuild their lives through the provision of shelter materials.

Nearly one million Rohingya refugees are currently hosted in Bangladesh, six years after being forced to flee violence and persecution in Myanmar. The vast majority reside in densely populated camps in Cox's Bazar, and some 30,000 refugees live on Bhasan Char.