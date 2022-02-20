UNHCR Asia-Pacific Director pays courtesy call on BGMEA President

Director for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Indrika Ratwatte paid a courtesy call on Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA on Sunday (20 February).

Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR country representative in Bangladesh, Soo Jin Rhee, deputy country representative and Nodoka Hasegawa, senior development officer were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

They had discussions about various issues including the current activities of UNHCR for the welfare of refugees in Bangladesh.

They also discussed possible scope of the private sector's role in supporting the government's initiatives for meeting the needs of refugees.

BGMEA would extend its cooperation if there is any possible avenue, the BGMEA president said, thanking the UNHCR delegation for visiting BGMEA.