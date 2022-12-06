Unesco, Sisimpur team up to promote 3 world heritage sites in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Unesco and Sesame Workshop Bangladesh (producer of popular children's program Sisimpur) are collaborating to promote and popularise among children the three world heritage sites in Bangladesh – the Sundarbans, Mosque City of Bagerhat and Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur.

Under this collaboration, the three world heritage sites will be promoted through Sisimpur's entertaining and informative program. In addition to the production of edutainment content comprising Sisimpur's popular characters, the initiative will also involve interactive activities to engage the audience more, reads a press release.

For this purpose, Unesco and Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signed an agreement at Unesco's Dhaka office on Tuesday (5 Decembe). Unesco Bangladesh's Officer-In-Charge, Susan Vize and Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Mohammrad Shah Alam were the key signatories present during the signing ceremony.

Susan Vize said, "It is our great pleasure to establish a new partnership with Sisimpur on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention.  I hope that it will be the beginning of a colourful and fruitful journey with Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri and Shiku. Our partnership promotes the World Heritage sites of Bangladesh for all Bangladeshi children, who are the future leaders of the nation."

Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Mohammad Shah Alam stated that not only children, but the majority of adults are also not fully aware of these three world heritage sites, even though these Unesco World Heritage sites are a matter of national pride for us. This is a topic which each one of us should be familiar with. Through this wonderful collaboration, we aspire to popularize and promote Unesco's three world heritage sites to children and young parents in our communities.

In the year 1985 Mosque City of Bagerhat and the Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur and in 1997 the Sundarbans were enlisted as World Heritage sites by Unesco.

