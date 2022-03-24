UNDP’s Movers summit for youth ends with new job opportunities

Corporates

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

UNDP’s Movers summit for youth ends with new job opportunities

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:36 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The two-day Mover's Summit organised jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Earth foundation kicked off on 22 March and ended on Wednesday.

The virtual closing event was attended by Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, state minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sport as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Addressing the closing event virtually, the state minister said, "Pandemic will have an impact on the graduate job market. This summit arranged by UNDP for youth across Bangladesh will help them to understand the current job market and also make them ready for that." 

He stressed the importance of innovation and digital technologies to cope with the changing scenario. 

UNDP's Deputy Resident Representative, Van Nguyen, attended the event as a special guest.

In her remarks, she said, "With the Fourth Industrial Revolution underway, there is a pressing need to equip the young people of Bangladesh with a competitive job market that relies on digital technology. The Movers Programme is one such market-driven skills development initiative that intends to eradicate youth unemployment by developing 21st-century skills among young people and connecting them to income opportunities." 

The summit brought together six private companies and 160 young participants of the Movers Programme in Bangladesh to offer them job opportunities and Master Classes on skill-sets for emerging job sectors, reads the statement.

The Movers Programme is an initiative of Youth Co: Lab, co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation. The summit was arranged to mark the second anniversary of the programme in Bangladesh. 

The Movers Summit 2022 serves as an important milestone for the National Youth Empowerment Agenda by positioning young people up front to solve the problem of youth unemployment.

Through this summit, the organisers aimed to guide the promising young people of Bangladesh towards mastering the hard skills and soft skills necessary for thriving in the 21st century and introduce them to new job opportunities.

Fifty-two participants from the Summit were selected for walk-in interviews offered by the six corporates, as the partners of the event.

They are Spellbound Leo Burnett, Bondstein Technologies, RR Kabel, The Daily Ittefaq, Runner Automobiles Ltd. and Metrocem.

The closing event was moderated by Mahmudul Hasan, youth coordinator of UNDP Bangladesh.

Job Market in Bangladesh / UNDP / Citi Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market