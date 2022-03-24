UNDP’s Movers summit for youth ends with new job opportunities

The two-day Mover's Summit organised jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Earth foundation kicked off on 22 March and ended on Wednesday.

The virtual closing event was attended by Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, state minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sport as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Addressing the closing event virtually, the state minister said, "Pandemic will have an impact on the graduate job market. This summit arranged by UNDP for youth across Bangladesh will help them to understand the current job market and also make them ready for that."

He stressed the importance of innovation and digital technologies to cope with the changing scenario.

UNDP's Deputy Resident Representative, Van Nguyen, attended the event as a special guest.

In her remarks, she said, "With the Fourth Industrial Revolution underway, there is a pressing need to equip the young people of Bangladesh with a competitive job market that relies on digital technology. The Movers Programme is one such market-driven skills development initiative that intends to eradicate youth unemployment by developing 21st-century skills among young people and connecting them to income opportunities."

The summit brought together six private companies and 160 young participants of the Movers Programme in Bangladesh to offer them job opportunities and Master Classes on skill-sets for emerging job sectors, reads the statement.

The Movers Programme is an initiative of Youth Co: Lab, co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation. The summit was arranged to mark the second anniversary of the programme in Bangladesh.

The Movers Summit 2022 serves as an important milestone for the National Youth Empowerment Agenda by positioning young people up front to solve the problem of youth unemployment.

Through this summit, the organisers aimed to guide the promising young people of Bangladesh towards mastering the hard skills and soft skills necessary for thriving in the 21st century and introduce them to new job opportunities.

Fifty-two participants from the Summit were selected for walk-in interviews offered by the six corporates, as the partners of the event.

They are Spellbound Leo Burnett, Bondstein Technologies, RR Kabel, The Daily Ittefaq, Runner Automobiles Ltd. and Metrocem.

The closing event was moderated by Mahmudul Hasan, youth coordinator of UNDP Bangladesh.